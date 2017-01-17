Phillies Will Keep Odubel Herrera in Center Field, So Stop Asking
Phillies 2014 Rule 5 pick Odubel Herrera has been an above-average center fielder since moving there, so it makes little sense for him to return to second. The Phillies stumbled onto their best center fielder since Shane Victorino was traded in 2012 when they selected Odubel Herrera in the Rule 5 draft.
