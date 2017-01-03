Phillies to extend protective netting...

Phillies to extend protective netting over dugouts in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A young fan gets carried off after getting hit by foul ball hit by Phillies' Freddy Galvis during eighth-inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer The Phillies will expand the protective netting at Citizens Bank Park to cover both dugouts, a decision that follows a growing safety trend in Major League Baseball and satisfies the wishes of some players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC