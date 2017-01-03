Phillies to extend protective netting over dugouts in 2017

A young fan gets carried off after getting hit by foul ball hit by Phillies' Freddy Galvis during eighth-inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, August 20, 2016 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer The Phillies will expand the protective netting at Citizens Bank Park to cover both dugouts, a decision that follows a growing safety trend in Major League Baseball and satisfies the wishes of some players.

