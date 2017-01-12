Phillies, SS Freddy Galvis Sign Deal to Avoid Arbitration

Galvis enters the most important season of his career with Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford looming in the minor leagues Phillies fans have grown to appreciate Freddy Galvis for his boundless energy, and lightning fast glove at shortstop. The organization recognized his improved play not just in the field, but at the plate, and was able to avoid arbitration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.