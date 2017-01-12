Phillies, SS Freddy Galvis Sign Deal to Avoid Arbitration
Galvis enters the most important season of his career with Phillies top prospect J.P. Crawford looming in the minor leagues Phillies fans have grown to appreciate Freddy Galvis for his boundless energy, and lightning fast glove at shortstop. The organization recognized his improved play not just in the field, but at the plate, and was able to avoid arbitration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i...
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC