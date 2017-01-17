Phillies sign outfielder Michael Saun...

Phillies sign outfielder Michael Saunders from Blue Jays

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed outfielder Michael Saunders of Victoria, British Columbia, to a one year contract worth $9 million on Thursday.

