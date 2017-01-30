Phillies: Seven Years Later, Phillies Still Haven't Replaced Werth in Right Field

Ever since Jayson Werth said "show me the money" after the 2010 season, the Phillies have struggled to find the long-term replacement for their World Champion slugger. While Werth certainly has not fully lived up to his seven-year, $126 million deal with the Nationals, the Phillies look to have ultimately come up on the short end in this scenario.

