Phillies Mishandled Rule 5 Pick Tyler Goeddel in 2016

The Phillies saw enough potential in Tyler Goeddel to select him in the Rule 5 draft, but the way they handled him in 2016 would indicate otherwise. The Phillies stumbled onto a gem when they selected Odubel Herrera in the Rule 5 draft in 2014, so the team figured they would take another crack at finding a diamond in the rough the next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.