Phillies Invite Multiple Top Prospects to Spring Training as Non-Roster Invitees
While much of the Delaware Valley is frozen over, the bats are preparing to warm up at the Phillies training facility in Clearwater, Florida. On Wednesday the Phillies released a list of 16 non-roster invitees to join the already-set 40-man roster in Spring Training.
