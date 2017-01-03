Philadelphia Phillies: Trade Bait
Before pitchers and catchers even report to Clearwater, speculation for July's end was already in an article, and it involved the Philadelphia Philles, their recently acquired starter and his former team. Confused by the recent swap for Clay Buchholz , Double D, a poster from another site, expressed uncertainty regarding the move by general manager Matt Klentak.
