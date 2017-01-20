On This Date in Phillies History

On This Date in Phillies History

We are still in that period around the holidays when GMs get back to the office, see if their plant survived without water while they were out, and take a long lunch to return that Mike Trout jersey they asked for, but which no longer fits after almost two weeks of sitting, eating, and drinking. So there's not much that's happened on this date in terms of transactions, but of course babies are born all the time, and a check of baseball-reference shows there were a few notable former Phillies born on January 3rd: A.J. Burnett -- After a year with the Phils in 2014 when he pitched virtually the entire season with a hernia, Burnett enjoyed a bounce back season with Pittsburgh in 2015, and even made his first All-Star team.

