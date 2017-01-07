Phillies GM Matt Klentak has already made efforts to address those needs for manager Pete Mackanin, trading for outfielder-infielder Howie Kendrick and reliever Pat Neshek and signing reliever Joaquin Benoit. MLB team report: Phillies rebuilding project in full stride Phillies GM Matt Klentak has already made efforts to address those needs for manager Pete Mackanin, trading for outfielder-infielder Howie Kendrick and reliever Pat Neshek and signing reliever Joaquin Benoit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.