MLB hot stove notes: Ryan Howard campaigning; Mets want reliever; Todd Frazier banged up
The baseball offseason is winding down and the new is slowing with most of the top free agents now signed. The latest includes a nagging injury for South Jersey native Todd Frazier , Ryan Howard's pursuit of a new club, the Mets quest for a reliever and what's up with one of their top bullpen pieces from last season who probably will move on.
