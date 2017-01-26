Milwaukee Brewers to honor 1982 AL championship team July 14-16

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the most successful Milwaukee Brewers team of all-time, the 1982 American League champions that were one game away from bringing home a World Series title. When the Brewers released their 2017 giveaway schedule a couple months ago, we noticed multiple 1982-themed giveaways in mid-July, when the Philadelphia Phillies are in town for a three-game series.

