Marines finalize deals with Paredes, Standridge
The 28-year-old, who played in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies last season, signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million . Paredes made a combined total of 83 appearances for the Blue Jays and Phillies in 2016, hitting five home runs.
