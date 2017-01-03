Lefty bat Moss would fill need in right field
The Phillies are no exception, but here is one bold prediction with pitchers and catchers reporting to Bright House Field in Clearwater, Fla., in exactly five weeks: They will add an everyday right fielder before camp opens. Philadelphia has been in the market for a hitter for some time, but the club has been patient because it is not opposed to providing an opportunity for rookie Roman Quinn in right field.
