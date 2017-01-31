Kruk, Phils' TV crew gearing up for spring
The Phillies play their first Grapefruit League game in 25 days, which means their broadcast teams soon will be bringing the warmth and sunshine of Florida to the Delaware Valley. John Kruk is the newest addition to the TV team.
