Galvis helps Zulia win Venezuelan Winter League title

Freddy Galvis on Wednesday helped the Aguilas del Zulia win the Venezuelan Winter League title for the first time in 17 years. Galvis hit .183 with one home run, four RBIs and a .570 OPS in 15 regular-season games for Zulia, but he hit .305 with five RBIs and a .766 OPS in 14 postseason games.

