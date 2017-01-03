Former Phillies player, Australia star Jelks dies at 55
Greg Jelks, a former Phillies player who became a baseball legend in Australia, died early Friday. According to the Perth Community News, Jelks was returning to Australia after visiting his elderly mother in Alabama when he fell asleep on the flight and could not be woken when the plane arrived in Sydney.
