Former Phillies pitcher Champion passes away

Buford Billy Champion Jr., a Major League pitcher with the Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers , died on Saturday in his hometown of Shelby, N.C. He was 69. Following an outstanding career at Shelby High School, Champion was selected by the Phillies in the third round of MLB's first summer Draft in 1965 . His Major League debut came four years later with the Phillies.

