Darin Ruf falls short of qualifying for salary arbitration
From the corrections department - not to be confused with the department of redundancy department - the Dodgers have a total of five players still eligible for salary arbitration, not six as previously and erroneously reported. Darin Ruf does not qualify for arbitration this offseason, though he came close.
