Crawford among Phillies' 16 NRI additions
The 16th overall pick in the 2013 Draft by the Phillies, Crawford hit .250 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 123 games as a shortstop for Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. Hoskins, 23, was named the Eastern League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and led the league with a .943 on-base plus slugging percentage.
