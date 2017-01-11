Crawford among Phillies' 16 NRI addit...

Crawford among Phillies' 16 NRI additions

7 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

The 16th overall pick in the 2013 Draft by the Phillies, Crawford hit .250 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 123 games as a shortstop for Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. Hoskins, 23, was named the Eastern League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and led the league with a .943 on-base plus slugging percentage.

