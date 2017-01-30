Crawford among 3 Phils on Top 100 Prospects list
If Crawford isn't in the big leagues before the end of the year -- at the very least as a September callup -- then something probably went wrong. Crawford, who ranked second last year, is one of three Phillies prospects in MLB Pipeline's Top 100.
