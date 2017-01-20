Boston Red Sox rumors: Does Dave Dombrowski need to add a starting...
Dave Dombrowski traded starting pitcher Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 20. Now might the Red Sox president of baseball operations be in the market for another starter? Yahoo! Sports noted how ESPN's Buster Olney wrote in his subscription only column Saturday that "it seems inevitable" the Red Sox will need to add another starter after Eduardo Rodriguez tweaked his knee in winter ball and because of injury questions with Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright. Yahoo! also mentioned that Olney wrote Boston adding a pitcher like Buchholz "makes sense."
