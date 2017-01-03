Aces announce additions to 2017 coaching staff new
The Reno Aces, in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks, have announced the returns of hitting coach Greg Gross and athletic trainer Masa Abe, along with the additions of third base coach Mike Lansing and strength coach Steven Candelaria to the 2017 staff. Reno's pitching coach will be released at a later date.
