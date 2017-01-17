Aaron Nola says elbow is '100 percent'

Aaron Nola expects to have no limitations next month when the righthander reports to spring training as he moves past the elbow injury that cut short his first full season in the majors. A healthy Nola would figure to be a lock for a Phillies starting rotation that is shaping up to be Nola, Vince Velasquez, Jerad Eickhoff, and veterans Clay Buchholz and Jeremy Hellickson.

