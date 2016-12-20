This under-the-radar free agent could be perfect Phillies fit

Brandon Moss #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 13, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. But after spending over $60M to secure veterans and re-sign a young, rising star , the short-term outlook in Philadelphia is getting brighter by the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.