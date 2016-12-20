Phils lend hand, spread holiday cheer at shelter

The Phillies continued their 15-year holiday tradition of serving meals to more than 200 homeless at the Bethesda Project's Our Brothers' Place, which is a shelter for 149 homeless men. The group included Phillies president Andy MacPhail, chairman David Montgomery, general manager Matt Klentak, broadcasters Larry Andersen, Scott Franzke, Ben Davis and Gregg Murphy, and the Phillie Phanatic.

