Phillies: Who is Next in Line for a Contract Extension?

Oct 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president Andy MacPhail and general manager MattKlentak and part owner John Middleton during a press conference at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports After Odubel Herrera received a five-year contract extension in December, who should the Phillies give an extension to next? Locking your young players up to long-term deals is one of the most important aspects of a rebuild for teams like the Phillies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.