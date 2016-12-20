Phillies Prospect Nick Williams Needs to Shape Up or Ship Out in 2017

Phillies prospect Nick Williams fell off the wagon in 2016, and he'll have to hop back on next season if he wants to have a chance to be a major-leaguer. The Phillies got back a major haul of prospects after trading Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman to the Rangers at the 2015 trade deadline, and outfielder Nick Williams was the crown jewel of the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.