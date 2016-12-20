Phillies Had Fifth-Lowest Payroll in Baseball in 2016

Once big spenders, the Phillies payroll has significantly dropped, all the way to the fifth-lowest among all MLB teams in 2016. When the Phillies handed Odubel Herrera a five-year, $30.5 million extension , it was the most guaranteed money they handed to any one player since Cole Hamels earned his large, $144 million deal in 2012.

