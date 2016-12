Phillies Fans Forget the Biggest Roadblock to Jose Bautista Deal

Read more: That Balls Outta Here

For years, Phillies fans have acquired a unique obsession with slugger Jose Bautista. Fueled by Howard Eskin's outrageously false rumor years ago that the Phillies acquired Bautista for the failed prospect Dominic Brown, fans are clamoring for the Phillies to sign the veteran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.