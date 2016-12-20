Philadelphia fans finally have a process they can trust thanks to Phillies, Klentak

Phrases such as "Trust the Process" have suffocated the city of Philadelphia, as all four sports franchises face the difficult task of rebuilding at the exact same time. While I was a fan of Sam Hinkie during his tenure with the 76ers, and believe the "process" will ultimately lead to a parade down Broad Street led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, there were obvious flaws to the process.

