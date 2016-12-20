MacPhail pleased with Phillies offseason inroads
The team had made a concerted effort throughout the winter to improve its roster by acquiring veterans on one-year contracts, providing it roster and financial flexibility for the future. The Phillies need roster flexibility because it will allow them to give more opportunities to its young players and prospects.
