Cincinnati Reds claim former top pros...

Cincinnati Reds claim former top prospect Richie Shaffer from the Philadelphia Phillies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Blog Red Machine

The Cincinnati Reds are doing a nice job this off-season in trying to acquire other teams' former top prospects. The latest is Richie Shaffer who was one of the top five prospects of the Tampa Bay Rays heading into 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog Red Machine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC