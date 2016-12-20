Cincinnati Reds claim former top prospect Richie Shaffer from the Philadelphia Phillies
The Cincinnati Reds are doing a nice job this off-season in trying to acquire other teams' former top prospects. The latest is Richie Shaffer who was one of the top five prospects of the Tampa Bay Rays heading into 2016.
