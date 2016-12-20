Boston Red Sox trade Clay Buchholz to Philadelphia Phillies
The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a trade that will send Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies for a minor league prospect. Philadelphia will pick up the entirety of the $13.5 million Buchholz is owed in the final year of his contract, allowing the Red Sox to trim their payroll in an effort to duck under the luxury tax threshold.
