Are There Any More Ways to Improve the 2017 Phillies Roster?
When the Phillies made their trade for Clay Buchholz this past week, many fans had the same thought that this one had: what can the Phillies trade now? Of course, if you're on the other side of the fence, you'd understand that the real reason the team spent actual prospect capital on a pitcher like Buchholz is that they are buying more time for names like Eflin, Thompson and Lively to get ready in the minors, far away from the bright lights of the major leagues. Yet where's the fun in that?!?! As owners of fantasy leagues, we love nothing more than to dream on scenarios where the team they follow can use whatever depth they have acquired to upgrade other positions.
