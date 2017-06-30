Ryon Healy potentially available off bench for A's

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. less Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, June 17, 2017 in ... more Third baseman Ryon Healy said the back spasms that have sidelined him Monday have subsided, and manager Bob Melvin said it's possible Healy will be available off the bench during the A's game against the White Sox on Tuesday.

