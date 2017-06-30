Rodon earns first win since 2016 as White Sox beat A's 7-2
Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon's first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday night. Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump and help Chicago to its fifth win in seven games.
