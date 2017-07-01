Oakland Athletics: This is the summer to trade Sonny Gray
Last night Sonny Gray got the start for the Oakland Athletics and went eight innings, gave up two hits, one run, and earned the loss. While the A's continue their rebuild on the fly, it's time to move Gray to help that process along.
