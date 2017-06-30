Oakland A's recall Zach Neal, option Jesse Hahn to Triple-A
The Oakland A's recalled pitcher Zach Neal from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, the team announced. To make room on the roster, starter Jesse Hahn was optioned back to the minors.
