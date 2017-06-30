Oakland A's activate Marcus Semien, p...

Oakland A's activate Marcus Semien, place Jharel Cotton on DL

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's activated shortstop Marcus Semien from the 60-day disabled list on Thursday, the team announced. To make room on the 25-man roster, pitcher Jharel Cotton was placed on the 10-day DL; to make room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Andrew Triggs was transferred to the 60-day DL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Jun 23 TruckPhartse 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun '17 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC