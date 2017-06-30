Game #85: A's 7, White Sox 4

Game #85: A's 7, White Sox 4

5 hrs ago

If this was Sonny Gray's final start in Oakland, it was a good one. Gray allowed just 2 earned runs in 6 innings while striking out 5 against the White Sox and in doing so, extends his string of consecutive quality starts to 3. Over the course of his previous 21 innings, he has allowed a total of just 4 earned runs.

Chicago, IL

