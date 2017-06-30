Franklin declares victory with walk-o...

Franklin declares victory with walk-off for A's

8 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Rookie Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning to send the A's to a 7-6 walk-off victory over the White Sox at the Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon, snapping their six-game losing streak. The one-out blast off right-hander Tommy Kahnle , following Melky Cabrera 's game-tying single against Santiago Casilla in the top half of the inning, was the second career home run for Barreto, who also homered in his big league debut in Chicago last weekend.

