Former fan favorite comes back to haunt Aa s

The A's mounted multiple late comebacks to force extra innings Sunday as they battled to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, but a former fans favorite put an end to their hopes of salvaging the series. Kurt Suzuki homered off John Axford in the 12th inning, his second homer of the day, to beat the A's 4-3 and extend their losing streak to five games.
