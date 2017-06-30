Farm Report: Meisner, Murphy, Munoz & More Top A's Prospects on the Move
A number of top-performing A's prospects have received promotions over the past month. Among those on the move have been RHP Casey Meisner, catcher Sean Murphy, infielder Yairo Munoz, LHP A.J. Puk and 23-year-old Cuban defector Norge Ruiz, along with many others.
