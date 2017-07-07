Davis, Blackburn lead Athletics over Mariners 7-4
Khris Davis hit a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 Davis, Blackburn lead Athletics over Mariners 7-4 Khris Davis hit a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tSWWwd Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Jun 23
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun '17
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC