Chris Smith to be A's oldest pitcher ever to make first

Oakland Athletics' Chris Smith pitches in 9th inning of A's 9-1 win over Cleveland Indians in MLB game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, August 23, 2016. Oakland Athletics' Chris Smith pitches in 9th inning of A's 9-1 win over Cleveland Indians in MLB game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, August 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.