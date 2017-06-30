Barreto's game-ending homer sends A's...

Barreto's game-ending homer sends A's past White Sox 7-6

Franklin Barreto homered in the ninth inning, Yonder Alonso went deep twice and the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Tuesday. Matt Joyce's two-run homer and Alonso's long balls in the fourth and fifth helped stake the A's to a 6-5 lead, but Santiago Casilla was unable to close it out in the ninth.

Chicago, IL

