Azusa Pacific baseball alums make Triple-A ranks
Azusa Pacific University has a solid baseball history, which includes 12 conference titles and five trips to the NAIA World Series. The Cougars have also had 41 players picked in the Major League Baseball draft, with alums Stephen Vogt a two-time American League all-star with the Oakland A's who is now with the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kurt Nieuwenhuis, now in Triple-A at Colorado Springs, Colorado, making the Major Leagues.
