Avisail has problem-free return to lineup

After five days out of the lineup, Avisail Garcia was back in the White Sox lineup Tuesday afternoon, going 1-for-4 and playing right field in a As he was icing his knee after the game, Garcia said, "I can do anything that I need to do in the field, but I need to get ice and need to get treatment every day until I get way better. I'm OK."

