Avisail has problem-free return to li...

Avisail has problem-free return to lineup

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

After five days out of the lineup, Avisail Garcia was back in the White Sox lineup Tuesday afternoon, going 1-for-4 and playing right field in a As he was icing his knee after the game, Garcia said, "I can do anything that I need to do in the field, but I need to get ice and need to get treatment every day until I get way better. I'm OK."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Jun 23 TruckPhartse 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC