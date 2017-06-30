A's turn back the clock, honor Zito, Hernandez
Decked out in their black and green alternate jerseys from yesteryear, the A's turned back the clock to the early 2000s for Saturday's contest against the Braves. On a day where 2002 American League Cy Young winner Barry Zito shared a bobblehead with 2002 AL MVP Miguel Tejada , Zito and former A's catcher Ramon Hernandez came back to the Coliseum to enjoy the festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Jun 23
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC