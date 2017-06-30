A's turn back the clock, honor Zito, ...

A's turn back the clock, honor Zito, Hernandez

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

Decked out in their black and green alternate jerseys from yesteryear, the A's turned back the clock to the early 2000s for Saturday's contest against the Braves. On a day where 2002 American League Cy Young winner Barry Zito shared a bobblehead with 2002 AL MVP Miguel Tejada , Zito and former A's catcher Ramon Hernandez came back to the Coliseum to enjoy the festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Jun 23 TruckPhartse 4
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC