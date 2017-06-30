A's turn back the clock, honor Zito, Hernandez

Decked out in their black and green alternate jerseys from yesteryear, the A's turned back the clock to the early 2000s for Saturday's contest against the Braves. On a day where 2002 American League Cy Young winner Barry Zito shared a bobblehead with 2002 AL MVP Miguel Tejada , Zito and former A's catcher Ramon Hernandez came back to the Coliseum to enjoy the festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.